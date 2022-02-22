Warning to take care across Sussex as hundreds of calls have been made to the fire service in the wake of Storm Eunice

The news comes as residents are still urged to continue to take carewith a number of trees and buildings caross the county suffering damage.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) said: “Between 8am and 5.30pm on Friday, February 18, Joint Fire Control handled more than 500 999 calls across West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey in the wake of Storm Eunice.

“WSFRS attended around 70 emergency incidents across West Sussex, with our officers, fire engines and Technical Rescue Unit mobilised to respond to a variety of incidents including dangerous structures, where roof tiles and cladding had been blown loose, as well as trees that had come down in the high winds.

“JFC received a significant volume of calls from both the Chichester and Worthing areas in particular, although disruption was widespread across the county.

“This continued into the weekend and beginning of this week as bad weather continued to unfold with the arrival of Storm Franklin, with further disruption.

“Although much of the bad weather has now passed, and the weather warnings have expired, we would encourage residents to continue to take care when out and about, especially around buildings and trees that may have been damaged in the storms.

“If you encounter a tree that has come down and is blocking the road, please call West Sussex Highways on 01243 642105. For concerns involving electricity or pylons, dial 105.”

