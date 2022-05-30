Waste collections in Arun will continue over Jubilee bank holiday, council confirms.

“The Biffa collection crews will be working hard over the bank holiday and there will be no change to your normal collection day for refuse and recycling,” a council spokesperson announced on Facebook earlier today (May 30).

Green Waste Club collections are also set to continue as normal throughout the bank holiday period, except on Friday, June 3, when service will be suspended. Collections which were scheduled for Friday will be picked up on Saturday, June 4 instead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrates the Queen’s platinum Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s seventieth year on the throne making her Britain's longest serving monarch. The bank holiday will begin on Thursday, June 2 and ends on Sunday June 5, giving Brits two days off to enjoy the sunshine and celebrate the Queen’s historic reign.

Bin collections in Arun District will not be affected by the long weekend, the council has confirmed.