Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developers have released a video of what a new 54-bed hospital currently being built in Bexhill will look like.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the facility for adults and older people with mental health conditions started a year ago, with a ground breaking ceremony taking place on January 30, 2024.

The hospital, on Mount View Street, Bexhill, was officially named Combe Valley - a name chosen by staff and service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combe Valley Hospital has been developed by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT), it said, alongside NHS Sussex, the Integrated Care Board for Sussex, supported by significant input from local service users and staff.

The new hospital is being in partnership with Kier Construction and SPFT.

The trust has also announced the expected opening date of the new hospital.

A spokesperson for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are building a new 54-bed hospital for adults and older people with mental health conditions on a site off Mount View Street, North East Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hospital will replace the outdated inpatient services currently provided in the Department of Psychiatry at Eastbourne District General Hospital and is expected to be completed by autumn 2025.

An aerial image of what the hospital will look like once building work is complete. Picture: Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust/Kier Construction

“It will remove outdated dormitory accommodation, replacing the shared wards with individual bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, provide a modern and improved therapeutic environment for patients, and create enough capacity to meet future inpatient needs.

“This represents the first step in a wider programme aimed at building new modern facilities on a single site which will, in the future, meet all mental health inpatient needs for the people of East Sussex and beyond.

“This 'campus'-style approach would enable us to develop a leading centre for mental health services which will mean we can respond as effectively as possible to the changing needs of local people and achieve outstanding outcomes for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This centre of excellence will also mean we can attract and keep the best staff and offer excellent teaching and research opportunities for our doctors, nurses and other clinicians.

“The new hospital is being in partnership with Kier Construction.”