On Friday August 29, the UK’s leading freestyle BMX stunt team came to Bognor Regis town centre to perform.

They had four 30-minute performances throughout the day, showcasing some of the best athletes in the BMX world.

One of the members is James Jones, a retired Team GB athlete who competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The other pro riders are David Guest, George Stafford and Aidan Horn.

The event also featured an ‘Action Wheels’ element for kids 2 years and up between performances.

It was a full display of tricks, jumps, and acrobatics that had the crowd hooked from start to finish.

