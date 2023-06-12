NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Watch as cheeky fox helps himself to hedgehog food in Horsham garden

Video footage has been captured of a cheeky fox making the most of some food left out for a hedgehog in a Horsham garden.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

And the roaming reynard was undeterred as a couple of squirrels played in a nearby tree proving that wildlife is flourishing in Horsham even in the current heatwave.

But residents can do more to help. Sussex Wildlife Trust advises people to help animals beat the heat by providing a shallow dish of water for thirsty birds, mammals and insects, and to keep this clean and topped up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People are also advised to keep bird feeders topped up and to scatter some food on the floor for ground-feeders. Soaked raisins and halved apples offer moisture, as well as live or soaked mealworms.

Most Popular
Wildlife is flourishing in Horsham but Sussex Wildlife Trust says people can do more to helpWildlife is flourishing in Horsham but Sussex Wildlife Trust says people can do more to help
Wildlife is flourishing in Horsham but Sussex Wildlife Trust says people can do more to help

The Sussex Wildlife Trust says that safe table scraps include unsalted bacon rind, bread, mild grated cheese and pastry. Hedgehogs, badgers and foxes also like tinned cat or dog food.