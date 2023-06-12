Video footage has been captured of a cheeky fox making the most of some food left out for a hedgehog in a Horsham garden.

And the roaming reynard was undeterred as a couple of squirrels played in a nearby tree proving that wildlife is flourishing in Horsham even in the current heatwave.

But residents can do more to help. Sussex Wildlife Trust advises people to help animals beat the heat by providing a shallow dish of water for thirsty birds, mammals and insects, and to keep this clean and topped up.

People are also advised to keep bird feeders topped up and to scatter some food on the floor for ground-feeders. Soaked raisins and halved apples offer moisture, as well as live or soaked mealworms.

Wildlife is flourishing in Horsham but Sussex Wildlife Trust says people can do more to help