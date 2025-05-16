Watch as Haywards Heath Buskerteers choir joins in with special VE Day performance
This month, some 20 Buskerteers choirs from across England, featuring roughly 1,000 singers, performed ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’ in support of the Royal British Legion.
Haywards Heath’s contribution to the heartwarming project was captured on video and people can still make a donation at www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-small-rbl-ve80.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The award-winning community choirs are aiming to raise vital funds to support veterans and their families.”
They said: “The Buskerteers Choir is on a mission to raise £1 million for charity through choir performances. Their current efforts for the Royal British Legion are part of that wider commitment to doing good for charity and community causes.”
The Buskerteers Choir comprises 28 community choirs across the South and East of England. They are open to everyone regardless of experience. Visit www.buskerteerschoir.com to find out more.