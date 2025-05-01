Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Guildhall is located in Priory Park in the West Sussex city of Chichester.

The grounds were said to have been laid out shortly after the Norman conquest, when this area was enclosed to form a castle.

Built by the Franciscans in the 1270s, this historic site witnessed the trials of the infamous Hawkhurst Gang of smugglers and the artist and poet William Blake. It later served as Chichester’s town hall and museum.

Now, it’s open to the public. It’s open to the public from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on the first Thursday of every month, The Guildhall has been the site of fascinating events over its time. Entry is free, with donations welcomed.

Roger Harvey is one of the volunteers keeping the site open. Roger said: “The Guildhall is the only remaining building of what was Franciscan Prairie.

Then along came Henry VIII, he dissolved all the monasteries, flattened the Franciscan Prairie here apart from the Guildhall.

"My favourite story about the Guildhall has to be the Hawkhurst gang.

"They were a notorious gang of smugglers that operated between Hawkhurst in Kent and Poole in Dorset.

This historic site in Chichester witnessed the trials of the infamous Hawkhurst Gang of smugglers and the artist and poet William Blake.

"They were so bold that they even raided the customs house at Poole to steal back some contraband that had been confiscated by customs.

"But eventually they were caught, and Guildhall is probably best known for their trial. It was used (1:24) as a courthouse in the 1750s, and they were brought to trial here after doing horrible things to three people, I think it was, who they thought were telling stories about them to customs.

"One in particular, they threw into a well and then piled stones on top of him. Not very nice, but they were brought to trial here in the Guildhall.

"They were found guilty, and on Lavant Road there’s a big stone, and that's where they were hung!”