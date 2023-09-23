BREAKING
Fire crews rescued an injured paraglider at a Sussex beauty spot today (Saturday, September 23).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 16:57 BST

Firefighters from both East Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services were called to Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs to carry out the rescue just before 12.20pm.

They abseiled down a steep incline in order to reach the paraglider, who was then placed on stretchers before being taken back up the hill.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.19pm to Devils Dyke Road, to reports of a paraglider who had fallen 6ft.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus and Hove rescued the casualty using an access safety kit. The casualty was handed over to the ambulance service with slight injuries. Crews left the scene at 3.21pm.”

The rescue at Devil's Dyke. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The rescue at Devil's Dyke. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The rescue at Devil's Dyke. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The rescue at Devil's Dyke. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

