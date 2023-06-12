NationalWorldTV
Watch as mystery lanterns float above Crawley - council says they can have 'long-term detrimental effects'

Residents saw as Lanterns flew above Crawley on Sunday (June 11) night.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 11th Jun 2023, 22:46 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST

The lanterns were spotted in Broadfield as many of the canvasses landed on roads, including Tollgate Hill, and trees. Crawley Observer editor and SussexWorld.co.uk’s Mark Dunford picked up a few of the lanterns from Tollgate Hill. You can see the video he took above

Svajune Romero, who lives in Broadfield, contacted us to say: “It looked like lanterns been coming from the field behind the Broadfield Children and Family Centre. Definitely from this direction. The show continued for over an hour.”

Bren Rob posted on our Facebook page: “They’re all over Tollgate Hill, one even landed on my house.”

Editor Mark Dunford collected up some of the lanterns which fell in the streetEditor Mark Dunford collected up some of the lanterns which fell in the street
Karyn Oram said: “I get the sentiment of them but they cause so much trouble, especially as its so dry at the moment!”

Emma Piggot said: “Absolutely crazy considering the dry forests around and though the look pretty, it’s still litter when it comes down there were a huge amount!”

A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: “We recognise that sky lanterns can look spectacular but sadly these short-lived events can have long-term detrimental effects on wildlife, result in unsightly and unwanted littering problems, cause fires and potential loss of life.

"Therefore for environmental and safety reasons, the council does not permit the release of sky lanterns on council-owned land or property.”

Lanterns spotted from BroadfieldLanterns spotted from Broadfield
Do you know where and why the lanterns were launched? Email us at [email protected]

