Watch as mystery lanterns float above Crawley - council says they can have 'long-term detrimental effects'

The lanterns were spotted in Broadfield as many of the canvasses landed on roads, including Tollgate Hill, and trees. Crawley Observer editor and SussexWorld.co.uk’s Mark Dunford picked up a few of the lanterns from Tollgate Hill. You can see the video he took above

Svajune Romero, who lives in Broadfield, contacted us to say: “It looked like lanterns been coming from the field behind the Broadfield Children and Family Centre. Definitely from this direction. The show continued for over an hour.”

Bren Rob posted on our Facebook page: “They’re all over Tollgate Hill, one even landed on my house.”

Editor Mark Dunford collected up some of the lanterns which fell in the street

Karyn Oram said: “I get the sentiment of them but they cause so much trouble, especially as its so dry at the moment!”

Emma Piggot said: “Absolutely crazy considering the dry forests around and though the look pretty, it’s still litter when it comes down there were a huge amount!”

A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: “We recognise that sky lanterns can look spectacular but sadly these short-lived events can have long-term detrimental effects on wildlife, result in unsightly and unwanted littering problems, cause fires and potential loss of life.

"Therefore for environmental and safety reasons, the council does not permit the release of sky lanterns on council-owned land or property.”

Lanterns spotted from Broadfield