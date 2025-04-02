Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester-based start-up Robin’s Nest Coffee Shop has been named a finalist ahead of the South East of England final of the UK StartUp Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years, with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024.

Robin’s Nest Coffee Shop, founded in June 2024 at Baffins Court, has been nominated for the Rising Star StartUp of the Year Award in South East England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Bewick, founder of Robin’s Nest Coffee Shop, an independent coffee shop committed to serving excellent, ethically sourced speciality coffee; local, home-made cakes and lunches, and to offering a friendly welcome, said: “This nomination means so much to us - it reflects the hard work and passion we have poured into the business since opening less than 12 months ago.

The coffee shop is located on Baffins Court, Chichester.

"We’re so grateful for the support of our lovely customers, who make this place what it is. It’s an honour to be recognised, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures.

The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Hertfordshire on 12th September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity across the UK.

The coffee shop is located on Baffins Court, Chichester.

"This year's finalists embody the very best of entrepreneurial spirit - spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, turning them into thriving ventures that are making a tangible difference in their industries.

"More importantly, all the winners will go on to represent their region at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards final later this year”.