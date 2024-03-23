WATCH: Dolphins swim alongside boat off Sussex coast in incredible video
50 common dolphins were filmed swimming alongside a fishing boat to the west of Rampion Wind Farm this week.
The footage shows them diving in and out of the water and ‘whistling’ as they pass by.
Sussex Dolphin Project, a charity committed to protecting the species, shared the video which was filmed by Iain Barron of charter fishing company Brighton Lure Boat.
In December 2023, a ‘superpod’ of 500 common dolphins were spotted ten miles off the coast of Eastbourne. It was the largest pod seen recorded on video in recent years, according to the charity.
Common dolphins, which can be spotted all around the UK, are an offshore species but often come close to shore to feed.
The species can be identified by their distinctive color pattern, often described as an ‘hourglass’. They are fast swimmers, able to reach up to 30mph, and regularly ride the bow waves of boats.
Sussex Dolphin Project is committed to protecting local dolphin species through research, awareness and education. The organisation asks any one who spots the mammals to take a photo or video and send it in with location details to help inform research.
For more information, visit: www.sussexdolphinproject.org.