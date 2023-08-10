WATCH: East Sussex Wildlife rescue save a pigeon stuck behind the grill of a car after 60 miles drive from Hampshire

A pigeon has survived the odds after being hit by a car in Hampshire and becoming trapped behind the front grill of the car as well as travelling all the way back to East Sussex.

On Saturday, August 5, morning Katherine Cotterell and her family from Hassocks travelled down to the little village of Bentworth near Alton in Hampshire.

Katherine Cotterell said: "We were about ten minutes away from Bentworth when we had what we thought was a near miss with a pigeon. We couldn't see the bird anywhere so thought the bird must have flown off. We had no idea the pigeon was trapped behind the grill for the rest journey and our return home later in the day.”

The family were completely unaware that the pigeon had hit the car with such force that it had broken through the car grill and found itself trapped inside a gap between the grill and the radiator with no way of escape.

"It was only when a passing pedestrian knocked on our door in the evening that we noticed the pigeon behind the grill, so we phoned round and East Sussex WRAS said they would help," added Katherine.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called out and Operations Director Trevor Weeks MBE attended on site who said: "At first I was not sure how the pigeon even managed to get inside as the grill appeared intact. It was only on closer inspection that you could see a crack in the grill which must have been caused by the force of the pigeon hitting it. I'm not surprised that they didn't notice it being in there.”

Trevor was able to get a hand through the crack in the grill and get the bird inside a pillowcase to help keep it calm whilst being removed. "It was not easy, and I had to remove a couple of broke bits of plastic and slowly manoeuvred the pigeon out, there was enough room for the pigeon, but it was awkward with my hands being there too,” said Trevor.

After a quick assessment Trevor loaded the pigeon into his veterinary ambulance and drove back across to WRAS's Casualty Centre at Whitesmith near Lewes where the bird was assessed by Lead Casualty Manager Katie Nunn Nash.

Katie said: "The bird had lost quite a few feathers and there were a few grazes and skin tears consistent with such an incident. There is also what feels like a fracture to the clavicle on one side, but it feels stable, and our vet has been asked to assess the bird’s condition. Our biggest problem will be whether he is calm enough whilst in care to recover, as Wood Pigeons very nervous birds. After such traumatic incidents they can be very stressed.