Watch: Gladiators do battle in Chichester's Priory Park

Part of this year’s Roman Week celebrations, a group of ancient gladiators did battle to the (simulated) death in Priory Park earlier today.

The performance, conducted by re-enactors Legio Secunda Augusta – one of the most successful groups in Europe – was just one part of several displays which took place from 11am to 4pm today, giving visitors a glimpse into Chichester’s rich Roman history.

Other performances included a look into Roman crime and punishment, military training, slave auctioneering, and coincided with a number of displays illustrating almost all aspects of daily Roman life.