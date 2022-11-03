Watch: Heavy flooding causes sewage to spill on A24 between Ashington and Findon

The heavy rain has caused heavy floods across the A24 in Findon.

Footage from the A24 shows cars wading through the rain and water that has been laid on the roads, causing hazardous conditions for potential drivers.

The flooding has also caused sewage drains to overflow in Ashington spilling sewage onto the streets.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and sewage to spill on the A24 between Ashington and Findon.

Footage also shows that heavy rainfall has also flooded the roads in Ashington causing hazardous conditions for drivers as well.

Local flooding from surface water today, November 3, has caused major disruption and potential hazards across parts of the South East of England, including Sussex.

Flooding from rivers is also expected across the county both today and on Friday, November 4.