Following Brighton’s major win at the weekend, student journalist Henry Bryant gives his take on what went down at the Stamford Bridge.

Brighton fans will be buzzing after this weekend, as they’ve done the double over Chelsea. They've beaten them home and away this season in the Premier League.

The game was absolutely dominated by the away side, with Brighton having ten shots on target to Chelsea’s woeful two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner came from star prospect Julio Enciso, who scored a cracking long-ranged strike in the 69th minute.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion equalises as Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea is rooted to the spot during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old forward wasn’t off the hook though, as Roberto De Zerbi said he 'didn’t like' what he saw from him and the side after they went 2-1 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said he wants the young striker to ‘improve’ his mentality, but praised his performance.

Brighton’s next game is this Sunday at Wembley (April 23), where they will be taking on Manchester United in the FA cup semi-final.

Brighton haven't reached the final since they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in a replay in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad