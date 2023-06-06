Watch hundreds take part in Race for Life raising money for Cancer Research UK at Horsham Park
Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life took place at Horsham Park on Sunday (June 4).
By Joshua Powling
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST
400 men, women, children – and dogs - took part, raising more than £36,000 for life-saving research – money is still coming in.
Event organiser Laura Godfrey-Brooks said: “We had a truly wonderful day at Horsham Park - friends, family and their dogs turned out in pink, brought the community together and raised a huge amount of money for life saving Cancer Research – thank you so much Horsham.”