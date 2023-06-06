NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Watch hundreds take part in Race for Life raising money for Cancer Research UK at Horsham Park

Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life took place at Horsham Park on Sunday (June 4).
By Joshua Powling
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

400 men, women, children – and dogs - took part, raising more than £36,000 for life-saving research – money is still coming in.

Event organiser Laura Godfrey-Brooks said: “We had a truly wonderful day at Horsham Park - friends, family and their dogs turned out in pink, brought the community together and raised a huge amount of money for life saving Cancer Research – thank you so much Horsham.”

Race for Life participantsRace for Life participants
Race for Life participants
The Slimming World teamThe Slimming World team
The Slimming World team
Most Popular
One participant's unusual headgearOne participant's unusual headgear
One participant's unusual headgear
Keeping the crowds entertainedKeeping the crowds entertained
Keeping the crowds entertained
More Race for Life participantsMore Race for Life participants
More Race for Life participants
A Race for Life teamA Race for Life team
A Race for Life team
Related topics:Cancer Research UK