Take a look at our video of ‘King Charles’ thanking a Sussex village on Coronation day.

Joined by his wife, ‘Queen Camilla’, the man bearing a stark resemblance to our new king thanked Midhurst residents for joining in with his celebrations.

He said: “I think it’s absolutely marvellous that everybody’s turned out at Midhurst to come and see me coronated.

“I’ve been waiting some considerable time to be king, as you know.”

“In fact, the Lion King was my favourite song – I Just Can't Wait to Be King – and now I’ve made it!”

