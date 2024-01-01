Footage captured by a Hastings resident appears to show a meteor shooting through the sky during the early hours of Saturday morning (December 30).

Jason Godden, of Salisbury Mews, off Bohemia Road, said he captured the phenomenon on his ring doorbell camera.

He said: “It was captured at 2.15am on Saturday by pure chance, as I was watching it live thinking someone was at my work van. The ring doorbell would have never picked it up if I had not been watching it live.”

The BBC reported that similar videos were posted on social media across the country on what appeared to be a meteor flying in the night sky in the early hours of Saturday morning.