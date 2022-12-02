Look out, Look out! There’s an elf about! Fun, tricks and high jinks were order of the day on Friday, December 2, when Westergate House celebrated National Elf Day to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia.

From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow way better to raise money to help beat dementia.

Members of staff dressed as naughty elves and were involved in all sorts of capers. The day started with a Community Coffee Morning, where residents, friends and relatives got together over coffee, mince pies and pastries. King Elf Lee, the home’s lifestyles lead, surprised all with high-kicks around the lounge that only an elf could do, and elfie jokes were told to entertain all. The afternoon was spent with Christmas quizzes, competitions and more elf-antics, with tea and sweet treats served by chef and his team.

Felicity, a resident at the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager at Westergate House, observed his staff’s frolics and capers. He said: “Elf Day is always a lot of fun and we are home to the most unusual elves I have ever seen! We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s. That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts, and we’re always keen to get involved. We’re proud that the money we have raised will go to such a good cause.”

“For anyone who has questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do please give us a call and we’ll do all that we can to help.”

Westergate House Care Home: 01243 544744 [email protected]

1. Watch out there's an elf about Some elves on the catwalk at Westergate House Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Watch out there's an elf about The day included a community coffee morning Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Watch out there's an elf about Elf Rivka proved a winner at Westergate House Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Watch out there's an elf about Elf Rivka at Westergate House Photo: contributed Photo Sales