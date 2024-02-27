Setting up next to the Chichester Cross, singer Archie Archie McKeownstunned with his operatic vocals, which captured the raw emotion of the Les Miserables hit.

The Chichester Cross is a regular haunt for all kinds of musicians and performers, so Archie had plenty of competition, and a busy weekday audience keen to rush off to their next appointment, but plenty of listeners stopped in their tracks to listen anyway, with many waiting to pay their complements in person.