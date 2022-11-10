The original foundation stone has been moved to the new site and the event marked its move to the location.

Mayors from Crawley, Reigate and Banstead, East Grinstead and Burgess Hill attended the special ceremony, as well as the Chair of the Parish Council of Slaugham.

Ann Dutton and Jackie Chipps with the two foundation stones

Staff, Trustees and supporters were also there to see first-hand how construction of the new hospice is progressing ahead of its planned opening in Autumn 2023 – where a third and fourth stone will also be unveiled.

The first foundation stone to be uncovered paid tribute to all the people and organisations who have been instrumental in founding, building and sustaining the hospice over the last 40 years and into the future. It was unveiled by Sir Richard Kleinwort, Trustee of the Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust and Sarah Bray, Chair of the New Horizons Appeal, who have supported the hospice since its very beginning.

The second foundation stone paid tribute to everyone who has worked and volunteered at St Catherine’s and to those who will shape its future, thanks to their loyalty and hard work. This stone was unveiled by Ann Dutton, St Catherine’s longest serving volunteer who joined two weeks before the Malthouse Road hospice opened, and Senior Specialist Nurse, Jackie Chipps, the longest serving staff member, who has provided expert care for 31 years.

Terry O’Leary, chair of trustees for St Catherine’s Hospice, spoke at the event.

The new St Catherine's Hospice building

He said: “Six years ago, I inherited the early stages of an ambitious plan which has taken us to where we are today which will transform the way we deliver care. There have been times over the last six years, with all the twists and turns with the global pandemic whether we would get here, but we are here and we overcame all of those challenges.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support of our community and thanks to the tenacity and the determination of our very talented staff.

“We are doing more than building a building, we are changing the way we deliver care as the conditions to those we deliver care to change and the health and care systemnw e work within also changes.

“We now care for more people in their homes, than we do in our patients’ beds.

Chair of trustees Terry O'Leary talks before the unveiling

“The new hospice will enable us to deliver the care required by today’s set of challenges and just as important, it will position us to to play a leading role in the local health and care system and making palliative care fit for purpose for all who need it.”