There is a wide range of volunteer roles across Sussex Police, from Special Constables, Cadets and their leaders to Police Support Volunteers. There are also many partner volunteers who dedicate their own time to supporting policing such as Independent Custody Visitors, chaplains, search teams and Community Speedwatch. Volunteers play an absolutely vital role in policing. They help to increase capacity and capabilities of the force, bringing a wealth of diverse and valuable skills with them and providing key links to local communities.

During Volunteers Week, PCC Katy Bourne visited the Southwater Community Police Office – a police office set up and run solely by volunteers. Opening in 1996, the office was the first of its kind in the country. They deal with a wide range of duties including passing on information to the police from the public, handling lost and found property and pets, filling out crime reports, fielding queries and acting as a link between the public, local beat officers, PCSOs and Horsham Police Station.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the volunteers have over 20 years’ service, and the Southwater Community Office and volunteers have been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Sussex PCC's video update: Volunteers' Week. Katy, left, is pictured with the team at Southwater Community Police Hub.

There are over 150 Police Support Volunteers (PSVs) across Sussex assisting with a variety of roles including fraud prevention, admin support, public enquiries and HR. Despite the pandemic, over 5000 hours of support were given last year from PSVs.

Katy Bourne said: “Volunteers’ Week is a great opportunity to say thank you to all the volunteers across Sussex Police, including those who volunteer with partner agencies and victim support services. Their support is not just recognised and greatly appreciated this week but all year round. Every day volunteers dedicate hours of their own time to assisting Sussex Police. Their efforts are admirable and their selfless commitment is invaluable.”

Sussex PCC's video update: Volunteers' Week.

Sussex PCC's video update: Volunteers' Week. Katy Bourne is pictured putting up a quote on the board.