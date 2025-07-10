Watch the Red Arrows fly over Littlehampton
People enjoying the sunshine on Littlehampton beach had a thrill when the Red Arrows flew over.
Alison Whitburn captured a video of the scene as the RAF aerobatic team passed over her head.
She said it was amazing to see them and she was thrilled to be on the seafront at just the right time.
A couple on holiday in Littlehampton, visiting from Switzerland, also witnessed the spectacle.
The Red Arrows had a show at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, July 10, at 11.45am.
There are two more shows by the Red Arrows at this year’s Festival of Speed, on Friday, July 11, at 1pm and Sunday, July 13, at 12.20pm.
