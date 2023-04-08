Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch: The world marble championships in action in Sussex - video special

The British and World Marbles Championship took place at Tinsley Green, near Crawley, on Good Friday.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:49 BST

Teams of six were competing for the silver trophy outside the Greyhound pub. Good Friday marbles in Sussex dates back to 1588. Over the years , players from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Wales and the United States have participated alongside English teams.

The tournament dates back to 1588 during the reign of Elizabeth I, when marbles was chosen as the deciding game of a legendary sporting encounter between two young suitors, Giles and Hodge, over the hand of a Tinsley Green milk maiden named Joan.

Steve Robards was there to capture it on video.

Good Friday marbles at Tinsley Green

