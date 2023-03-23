Edit Account-Sign Out
WATCH: Video captures wonderful views at Wakehurst near Haywards Heath as Easter approaches

Easter is nearly here again and Sussex World photographer Steve Robards has captured some delightful seasonal sights at Wakehurst.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

Kew’s wild botanic garden is in Ardingly near Haywards Heath and is home to the Millennium Seed Bank, as well as more than 500 acres of diverse landscapes and plants.

The attraction also opened its gardens to dogs for the first time recently so dogs and their owners can visit Wakehurst seven days a week and explore over 10km of dog-friendly paths and habitats across the 535-acre site.

Seasonal highlights at Wakehurst include the Water Gardens, which feature blooming azaleas, and Westwood Valley, where visitors can enjoy amazing views of rhododendrons. The interactive Superworm trails take place from Thursday, March 30, to April 23, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s story to life.

Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst/visit-wakehurst.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst

1. Wakehurst

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303231

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst

2. Wakehurst

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303231

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst

3. Wakehurst

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303231

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst

4. Wakehurst

Some of the wonderful views on offer at Wakehurst Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303231

