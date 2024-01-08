There have been flurries of heavy snow in the Hastings area this afternoon with the Met Office still predicting a 60 percent chance of further snowfall until 6pm.

It comes on chilly Monday where temperatures are struggling to get higher than one degree centigrade and with it feeling more like minus five degrees in the cold wind, according to forecasters.

The Met Office also has a Yellow warning for ice currently in place in the Hastings and Rother area, with warnings to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements or cycle paths.