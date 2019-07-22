Watch young seal playing in the waves at Pevensey Bay

A boy came across a young seal while walking his dogs with family at Pevensey Bay.

Callum Grady Finlater said he was helping to walk his four pugs at about 7pm on Friday (July 19) on the beach when he saw something unusual.

The seal relaxing in the waves

He said, "I looked down from the top of the stones at the bay and thought I saw a dog in the sea so I quickly put a leash on my dogs.

"We watched and it never came out so we decided to walk down closer until we then realised a beautiful baby seal was flipping around in the sea.

"We even go in the sea to get close it was as if it was playing games with us as it kept coming out and the swimming down the coast and repeating itself coming out again all for another two miles.

"What a beautiful amazing sight to be a part of."

The seal was spotted by Callum Findlater while on a walk

The seal appears to have become a regular visitor to the bay, with many spotting it bobbing in the waves or sunbathing on the beach in recent weeks.

• Seals regularly visit the East Sussex coastline, with a group cropping up at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne regularly. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue advises the public to leave the animals alone.

•However, if there is a problem - such as an abandoned pup, visibly thin animal, or a clearly ill animal - you can call the organisation's rescue hotline on 01825 765546 or 07787 433412 out of hours. You can also ring the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

