Water fountains at Bognor's £1.5 million Place St Maur project tested

Contactors tested the water jets yesterday afternoon following their installation last month in order to, according to an update from the council, ensure they are all working and adjust individual jets.

The water jets are one of the most-anticipated features of the project, which is intended to serve as an attractive gateway between the town centre and the seafront, as well as an appealing public venue for a number of town events, such as the TASTE! food festival, which is set to take place later this month.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the test-run is “normal practice and involves flushing the systems through to remove dust, debris and adding the treatment to the recycled water. We will have the finished product up and running for everyone to enjoy shortly.”

Place St Maur

Further updates are due on the Arun District Council website and social media pages.

The test follows hot on the heels of a great deal of controversy for the project, which was originally scheduled for completion in March, with work starting in October.

In a statement issued last month, an Arun District Council spokesperson attributed the delays to ‘global supply chain issues’ adding: “We are genuinely sorry that it couldn’t be finished in time for the start of the summer holidays, as we so hoped it would.”

Similarly controversial is the black tarmac used throughout the project, which deviates from the original plans. The council has assured residents that this is a temporary fix, and will be replaced with a coloured surface as soon as the materials become available.

One of the water jets in Place St Maur