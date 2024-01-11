Water pressure restored in Bognor Regis and Barnham after outage this morning

Portsmouth Water first reported the issue at 6.58am, thanking customers for their patience and promising that technicians were on route to the area, and normal service would be resuming as soon as possible. By 8.56am, supplies in the area were reportedly restored to normal, but customers were advised that, due to this morning’s issue, tap water might appear slightly cloudy or discoloured. Those affected were advised to run the water cold for at least ten minutes, until signs of discoloration disappeared.