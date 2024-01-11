Water pressure restored in Bognor Regis and Barnham after outage this morning
Portsmouth Water first reported the issue at 6.58am, thanking customers for their patience and promising that technicians were on route to the area, and normal service would be resuming as soon as possible. By 8.56am, supplies in the area were reportedly restored to normal, but customers were advised that, due to this morning’s issue, tap water might appear slightly cloudy or discoloured. Those affected were advised to run the water cold for at least ten minutes, until signs of discoloration disappeared.
Customers who continue to experience issues have been advised to report the problems online via www.portsmouthwater.co.uk.
"Although we managed to get the water pressure restored in the Bognor Regis and Barnham areas this morning as quickly as we could and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson said.