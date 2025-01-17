Water safety efforts praised at Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club annual presentation evening

The annual presentation evening was attended by more than 50 members and guests, including Littlehampton mayor Sean Lee, Royal Life Saving Society UK president Debbie Hunt and deputy Commonwealth president Clive Holland.

David Slade, chairman and lead instructor, said: "The evening concluded with the three main guests commending the club members and supporters for all they contribute locally in the name of water safety and then a video showing highlights of everything the club has done during 2024 was premiered."

Presentations during the evening reflected successes during 2024, including winning the Clive Holland Trophy for Life Saving Club of the Year at the 2024 RLSS UK Awards in October.

David had travelled to Coventry for the awards, along with Tassia Wormald, who also received a Certificate of Merit recognising her outstanding contribution to the Littlehampton club’s outreach programme.

But as Clive had not been available in October, he agreed to re-present the trophy in Littlehampton, in front of club members and their supporters.

He also re-presented Tassia's award, as well as Certificates of Merit to Jack Bristow and Olivia Kidd, who had been unable to attend the Coventry ceremony.

The mayor presented all the proficiency certificates and medals earned by members throughout 2024, as well as Club Outreach Certificates, while Debbie presented eight members with RLSS William Henry Awards, recognising those who had delivered at least 25 hours of voluntary work on behalf of the society.

A special bib was presented to Bandit and his owner Cheryl Payne, from Newfs in Action, the Newfoundland Dogs Water Rescue Team, to commemorate joining the club for a training session on Littlehampton beach in August.

Representatives from East Preston Festival and Littlehampton Bonfire Society presented the cups that were awarded to the club for its walking entries in the two parades.

The results of the club speed competition were announced and cups and medals were awarded to the winners:

Novice Girls – 1 Elizabeth Mellish, 2 Ruby Hamilton, 3 Evangeline Blaker.

Novice Boys – 1 Jake Cobby, 2 Luke Millard, 3 Blake Ortiz.

Senior Ladies – 1 Olivia Kidd, 2 Sophia Hendey, 3 Tassia Wormald.

Senior Men – 1 Jude Morris, 2 Riley Cooke, 3 Jack Bristow.

The Special Endeavour Cup was awarded to Riley Cooke and the Champion of Champions Cup went to Jack Bristow.

The members elected Jude Morris as Club Member of the Year.

1 . Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club members with David Slade, chairman and lead instructor Photo: David Slade

2 . Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club Clive Holland, deputy to the Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth president Prince Michael of Kent, with award winners Photo: David Slade

3 . Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club Clive Holland, deputy to the Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth president Prince Michael of Kent, with Certificate of Merit winners Olivia Kidd, Jack Bristow and Tassia Wormald Photo: David Slade