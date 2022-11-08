Water supplier apologies after East Sussex customers left with no water for weekend

The water supplier stated a power cut at a water treatment works caused damage to equipment, leaving customers in Wadhurst and Northiam without water.

South East Water says water is now returning to taps, but some customers may experience low pressure for a period while the network steadily refills.

The company has warned residents in both villages that once their water returns it may appear cloudy, or white.

South East Water has apologised after residents in two East Sussex villages have been experiencing low pressure or no water at all during the the past couple of days

Some may find there water clears from the bottom upwards when they fill a glass of water, South East Water says that means the water is just a little more aerated than usual.

If water looks brown in colour, the supplier has told customers to not worry as it is not harmful, stating that this happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed.