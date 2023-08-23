'We cannot afford to wait' - Gillian Keegan joins residents in outcry against local plan delays in Chichester

Gillian Keegan has urged Chichester District Council to take action on the local plan. Photo: Gillian Keegan's office.

In a letter to the council’s new administration, Keegan shared her serious concerns about speculative development in the area in the absence of a local plan, which has been delayed for some time.

The letter comes after an application for 150 homes on the edge of Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The controversial application has prompted some residents to raise concerns about the impact on the natural landscape, road congestion, and flooding during a public meeting held at the village hall in Birdham last Thursday (August 17).

Co-signed by Clive Bush of the Birdham Village Residents Association, the letter urges Chichester District Council to take immediate action and advance the local plan as quickly as possible: “We cannot afford to wait for an additional 'review' process like that set out in your party's campaign literature, earlier this year (...) The most effective action the District Council can take to prevent further speculative development is to progress the proposed Chichester Local Plan, which is already at a highly advanced stage.”

Chichester’s proposed submission local plan, which lays out where and what kind of housing can be built over the years to come, has been at an advanced stage for some time, with the last consultation responses coming in on March 17. But there has been no visible movement since then, and residents are beginning to feel disgruntled, arguing that a meaningfully implemented local plan is essential for warding off speculative planning applications and demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.

The plan was originally due to be reviewed and implemented in 2020, but it was delayed by the pandemic, and by national planning reforms, which were expected to materialise in Spring, but never did.

Expanding on the letter, Keegan said: “I absolutely share Birdham residents’ concerns over this application, and it’s very disappointing that the Local Plan hasn’t yet been submitted to the Planning Inspector."

The Liberal Democrats made it clear in their election campaign that they wanted to see another review process put in place, but we’re already seeing the kind of impact that delays to the Local Plan can have on local communities.”