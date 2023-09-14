‘We need financial assistance to continue to survive’: Eastbourne mobility centre appeals for help

A centre in Eastbourne which hires out mobility equipment to disabled residents is appealing for financial help.

Honorary Treasurer of Eastbourne Shopmobility Michael Willis said: "I make no apology for having made a most urgent appeal to businesses and residents of Eastbourne and its surrounding district. We need financial assistance to continue to survive.”

Mr Willis said the centre, which is in The Beacon, originated in what was the Arndale Centre around 20 years ago and had registered with the Charity Commission as it relied on donations to fund the running costs.

He added: “In one of those years we had hired out over an incredible 7,000 times to disabled people with our dedicated team of trustees and around 18 volunteers and a manager.

"To achieve this we had received from a local charitable organisation a number of scooters and then a very huge donation, and later a legacy from another local benefactor.

"Inevitably sources of income have, over the years, fallen substantially and we had to introduce modest charges. Despite this, our bank balance continued to fall to a point when, recently, the trustees had to announce that without support, shopmobility will close within the very near future.”

Mr Willis said the centre has received some support so far.

He added: “Two recent comments from our regular users sum up our serious situation: ‘I don’t know how I will be able to cope. Shopmobility has been my lifeline to enable me to do my shopping and to have a social life’. Another said: ‘Until Shopmobility I had not been able to leave my flat for three months to do my shopping and to meet friends’.

"With your support, we will do our very best to continue to help those in need to have a happier and fulfilled life.”

Residents can contact the centre, which hires out manual wheelchairs, powerchairs and powered scooters, by calling either 07981 455715 or 01323 439585.