The team – named Top Landing Gear – included musician Roy Stride, frontman of the band Scouting For Girls; TV Presenter Rob Curling; airline pilot James Cartner; and agricultural fencer Jez Curling.

The team – whose stint on the Channel 5 show was screened on Friday – failed to come away £6,000 richer but said: “It was a very enjoyable day out and we all had a lot of fun.”

The Horsham foursome all live near each other and they are all members of an aviation-based podcast, also called Top Landing Gear, which they launched in 2020 during the pandemic. They record their podcast at Roy’s studio in his house near Rudgwick.

TV Eggheads presenter Jeremy Vine with the Horsham team challengers on the Channel 5 quiz show

On Eggheads, the Horsham challengers were beaten by the resident Eggheads in round one. Round two went a little better and they went on to a sudden death round where so many questions were used up that Quizmaster Jeremy Vine had to reload his iPad.

Eventually Rob Curling pulled a blinder and won the round. But the last specialised round on general knowledge didn’t go well and the team was out.

