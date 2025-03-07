Selsey Pavilion Trust

The future is looking bright for the Selsey Pavilion, as members of The Trust reflect on their first year of ownership.

“I still have to pinch myself that it actually happened,” says Christian Skelton, chair of the Selsey Pavilion Trust, which bought the freehold to the venue last year. “It was just years of hard work, and we pushed it over the line a year ago last week.”

The Trust’s ultimate plan is to make the pavilion a ‘vibrant arts and heritage’ centre, capable of hosting a wide range of events. But there’s a long way to go between then and now, and, after the freehold acquisition last year, Mr Skelton’s team have been busy making sure the 110-year-old building, on Selsey High Street, is fit for purpose and safe to use. “It’s been a whirlwind 12 months,” he explained.

"There was a lot of water ingress when we got it – the roof was leaking like a sieve, so the first priority was to re-roof the building. It was a big project, we had to insulate it, we had to bring it up to a modern standard – and hopefully in that will save us a huge amount of money long-term.

"We’ve replaced all of the broken glazing, we’ve had specialist contractors come in and pressure wash the surface. We’ve been doing a lot, and a lot of that work has been about making the pavilion watertight, safe and secure. We’re trying to get to the point where we have a level, flat floor throughout the whole building, where people won’t trip-up and we get the public in there.”

With any luck, it will all pay off later this year, as the Trust targets mid-June for a limited return to in-person events, planning a series of ‘rough and ready’ temporary events – including silent discos – for summertime audiences.

It will mark a real return to function and form for the building, which first opened in 1913 and maintains a long association with the arts. One of the few theatres left over from the pre-Great War performance building boom, according to the Trust, it was the heart of art and literary culture in Selsey for decades.

In the 1930s, it welcomed playwright R.C Sheriff as he joined the cast of the Selsey Players for a performance of World War One Play ‘Journey’s End’, ten years later it was a full-time cinema, showing up to five films a week, with weekend matinees for the children – a format it would maintain well into the 1970s, when it was repurposed as a packing facility for an aviation catering company.

Thanks to the Trust and its work, Mr Skelton hopes the day will soon come when the Pavilion, empty since 2007, is once again a full time entertainment venue: “We want to make it a multipurpose arts and heritage venue, basically. It will be cinema, it will be theatre, it will accommodate live music, stand up comedy, but also we want to have retractable seating in there so we can collapse that back so we can use it for indoor markets and Christmas light switch-ons. We want to get it to the point where it can be lots of different things.”