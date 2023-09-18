BREAKING
"We want to make sure everyone is looked after and informed" Provider says after broadband outage in Yapton and Barnham

Broadband providers Box Broadband were quick to respond to reports of an outage in Yapton on Saturday (September 16).
By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
The outage, which effected customers in Bexhill, Billingshurst, Barnham and Yapton, was first reported at 9.15pm on Saturday (September 16). An hour later, after monitoring the problem for some time, Box Broadband staff dispatched inhouse engineers to deal with the problem as quickly as possible.

By 11.57pm, the cause of the outage was identified as a core router hardware failure, and a replacement was dispatched. In the meantime, customers were migrated to an alternative router in order to restore their connections as soon as possible.

Some issues have persisted over the weekend, however, and some customers are continuing to experience partial streaming issues. Box Broadband engineers have said this could be down to a possible configuration change needed with some third party routers.

Addressing concerned Yapton-area customers on Facebook, a spokesperson for Box Broadband said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this and appreciate the frustration caused especially at peak time in the evening.

“Unfortunately one of our core routers experienced a hardware failure and needs to be replaced, we began working immediatelyto diagnose and once the failure was confirmed we shifted focus to migrating customers over to an alternative unit.

“If you are still experiencing any further issues please get in touch and we'll resolve as quickly as possible.

“Barnham/Yapton is our second largest customer base and we want to ensure that everyone is looked after and informed. During times of crisis like this it can be tough to respond to every request and phone call so the above status page and the message on our phone line aims to reduce call volumes and keep everyone as up to date as possible.

“We have a replacement unit on overnight delivery, hoping that there wont be any reoccurrence of this issue in the future.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Box Broadband is an internet service provider based in Cranleigh, which providers coverage to customers all over the South of England. Alongside Yapton and Barnham, they have clients in the Witterings, Selsey, Horsham and Southwater.

