A Willingdon father of four has questioned why flowers, notes and a poem laid out in memory of his son were removed from Eastbourne town centre.

Rodney Scott, his partner Julie, and his three daughters attached the items to an unused door on the outside of Eastbourne Railway Station on Sunday, July 23, to mark one year since William Scott died after having a cardiac arrest in the same place.

Mr Scott said: “It is not something we are going to do every year, it was just a year had come around and it is something we wanted to do.”

The security officer said he saw the items were still on the door on the evening of July 24, but the following morning they had been removed.

Rodney Scott (right) with his son William. Picture: Contributed

The Willingdon resident added: “It was just a bit of a shock really that they were there for a day and then they were gone.

“My girls thought I was joking [when I told them]. They couldn’t believe it. We were all in shock really.

“I couldn’t believe that they would do that so soon.”

Mr Scott said his family took time on Sunday in the area to remember William and saw residents stopping and reading the notes and poem.

The flowers left on the outside of Eastbourne Railway Station for William Scott. Picture: Contributed

