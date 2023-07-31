Rodney Scott, his partner Julie, and his three daughters attached the items to an unused door on the outside of Eastbourne Railway Station on Sunday, July 23, to mark one year since William Scott died after having a cardiac arrest in the same place.
Mr Scott said: “It is not something we are going to do every year, it was just a year had come around and it is something we wanted to do.”
The security officer said he saw the items were still on the door on the evening of July 24, but the following morning they had been removed.
The Willingdon resident added: “It was just a bit of a shock really that they were there for a day and then they were gone.
“My girls thought I was joking [when I told them]. They couldn’t believe it. We were all in shock really.
“I couldn’t believe that they would do that so soon.”
Mr Scott said his family took time on Sunday in the area to remember William and saw residents stopping and reading the notes and poem.
A spokesperson from Southern Rail, which manages the station, said they had spoken to the station management who confirmed that they do not access that area and that they do not believe the flowers were moved by a member of staff at the site.