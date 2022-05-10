Weald and Downland comes alive for a night at the museum

SUS-221005-112836001

The Weald and Downland Living Museum is to open its doors for some late night visitors tonight (May, 12) and on Saturday, May, 14.

At 8.45pm visitors will experience the Museum at Night guided walks.

These walks offer an out of the ordinary experience where attendees will be guided by lamplight to different spaces around the museum, to hear a series of short night-time stories.

These stories will focus on the theme of amazing animals. Some will be amusing, some mysterious and some downright odd. Each story has a historical root, as truth is far stranger than fiction!

At the end of the 1.5 hour tour walkers shall receive a hot drink and a biscuit in the Market Square.

Not for the under 16s or the faint of heart! Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are £25 each and can be booked online. The Book Now button below will give the option as to which night to book. Tickets are strictly limited and must be booked in advance.