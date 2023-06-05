Wealden Bin Strikes: GMB union suspend strike action ahead of mediation talks

In a statement, Wealden District Council said: “We are pleased to report that all collection crews have been deployed to empty rubbish, recycling and garden waste bins that are scheduled to be collected today.

The GMB union has suspended strike action ahead of their talks with Biffa and ACAS on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their members will however working to rule instead and, whilst we expect the majority of collections to take place, there may still be some limited disruption to services.

GMB union have suspended strike action today (June 5) in the Wealden district ahead of mediation talks on June 7.

“We sincerely hope the GMB and Biffa can reach agreement on Wednesday and the industrial action in any form be concluded.

“In the meantime if your bin was not emptied last Thursday or Friday please leave it out and available for collection as we will be working to catch up as quickly as possible

The following are services that will be operating in full or in part today:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rubbish and Recycling collections – All of the rounds scheduled to empty rubbish and recycling bins today are working. Please put your bin out if you are due a collection today. If it is not emptied please leave it in place, including over the weekend, and until your next bin is due to be emptied as every effort will be made where possible to catch up on missed collections.

Garden Waste Collections – All of the rounds scheduled to empty garden waste bins today are working. Please put your bin out if you are due a collection today. If it is not emptied please leave it in place, including over weekends, until your next garden waste collection is due as every effort will be made where possible to catch up on missed collections.

Clinical waste and sharps box collections – operating as normal

Bulky Waste Collections – operating as normal

Bin deliveries and exchanges – operating as normal

Street litter bins and dog waste bins – operating as normal