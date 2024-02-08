Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At an extraordinary meeting held on Thursday (February 8), councillors appointed Jessika Hulbert as the authority’s new chairman.

Cllr Hulbert represents the Withyham ward as a Green Party councillor. She was the only candidate put forward for the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking her position, Cllr Hulbert said: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to stand as chair of Wealden District Council and promise to do my best to serve our community and foster strong relationships with both residents and businesses.“I would like to take the time to thank our wonderful outgoing chair for all the work that she has done since her chairship began last May. Her courage and determination to step into a position at a time of great change was extremely commendable.”

Wealden councillors appointed Jessika Hulbert as the authority’s new chairman

Cllr Hulbert’s appointment comes after the council’s former chairman, Green Party councillor Christina Coleman, stood down last month.

Cllr Coleman announced her resignation as chairman of Wealden District Council ahead of the next general election, in which she will be standing as a candidate

She had been selected as Green Party candidate for the new constituency of East Grinstead and Uckfield last year — something which had come in for criticism from Wealden’s Conservative opposition due to the “impartial” role of council chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillors had called for Cllr Coleman to resign last September to avoid a conflict of interest in her dual roles.