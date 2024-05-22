Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wealden councillor has joined the Conservatives, following his resignation from the Liberal Democrats.

On Wednesday (May 22), Wealden District Council’s Conservative group announced Cllr Neil Cleaver, member for Hailsham Central, had joined its ranks.

In a statement, Conservative group leader Ann Newton said: “Cllr Cleaver is a highly-principled councillor and deeply committed to doing what is best for local residents.

“We admire his honesty in admitting that he could no longer remain in an increasingly left-wing coalition which was asking him to go against those principles.

“I know that he will continue to work hard in the best interests of those who elected him and for the wider good of Wealden district.”

Cllr Cleaver had resigned from his previous party last Wednesday (May 15), saying he objected to the “Green Party influence” in the Alliance for Wealden — the Green and Lib Dem coalition running the district council.

In a resignation letter released last week, Cllr Cleaver said: “In recent months, it has become clear that the Alliance, with little action from the Liberal Democrats, is being led by a left-wing Green Party ideology. This ideology, ironically, supports more inappropriate development in Wealden.

“The focus seems to be on approving everything to meet a four-year housing land supply target, without considering the pros and cons of each application.

“I have worked hard for Hailsham and Wealden as a Liberal Democrat councillor. But due to the Green Party’s influence in the Alliance, I can no longer stay with a group that wants me to go against my principles for a cause I do not believe in, which I think will harm Wealden and the people who elected me.

“I will continue to represent their interests from a different political platform, one that doesn’t force me to put aside my views and conscience to support a goal I do not agree with.”

With Cllr Cleaver’s resignation, Lib Dems now hold 12 seats on Wealden District Council. The Green Party has 11 councillors, meaning the two parties now collectively hold 23 out of 45 council seats. This is one more than half of the total council seats.

The Conservatives now have 10 members.