Wealden MP helps pass unanimous decision on alleged genocide in China

According to the MP, the Uyghur Tribunal’s verdict was that genocide is being committed in Xinjiang.

This independent tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, had spent the last year collecting evidence, the MP said.

Following the verdict, Ms Ghani led a motion calling on the Government to step up to its ‘legal and moral obligations’ and this was unanimously agreed.

Wealden MP Nus Ghani SUS-190201-103526001

This means the Government must now urgently assess whether it considers there to be a ‘serious risk’ of genocide in the Uyghur region under its international Court of Justice obligations and should present its findings to Parliament in two months, according to the MP.

Ms Ghani said, “I have spent the past year calling on the Government to show leadership and abide by its legal responsibilities, let alone its moral obligations.

“I’m pleased that Parliament approved my motion and unanimously declared that the Government must urgently act.

“Parliament has once again provided the moral and legal direction to ensure that the Government and the British public are not aiding, assisting or abetting in the [alleged] Uyghur genocide.”