Wealden MP welcomes launch of Fuller inquiry

It comes after a group of East Sussex and Kent MPs called for the inquiry following the conviction of David Fuller in November last year, which the Secretary of State for Health agreed to.

Fuller killed two women in their ground-floor flats in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also filmed himself interfering with multiple corpses at mortuaries he had access to, through his job as a hospital electrician.

In a joint statement, Nus Ghani said, “Having called for a Public Inquiry on the day Fuller admitted his crimes we welcome the launch of the Inquiry today.

The MP for Wealden has welcomed the launch of the inquiry by Sir Johnathan Michael to look into David Fuller’s horrific crimes.

“The families of Fuller’s victims need to know how his heinous crimes could have been committed and Sir Jonathan Michael and his team must leave no stone unturned in establishing where the failings were to ensure nothing like it can ever happen again.

“We urge Sir Jonathan to proceed quickly to agree the final terms of reference with the families and to get the inquiry underway so that any early recommendations can be implemented without delay.

“We will continue to support our constituents who are living with the shock and distress of knowing Fuller’s crimes against their loved ones. We will keep a close interest in the Inquiry until we are satisfied that its work has been carried out thoroughly and completely.”

Ms Ghani previously met with the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss implementing harsher penalties for the crime of necrophilia.

Any families who have been affected by the abhorrent actions of David Fuller and want to get in touch can do so via the website.