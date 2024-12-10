Wealden Police Cadets awarded for initiative addressing violence against women and girls

Wealden Volunteer Police Cadets has been awarded for its initiative addressing violence against women and girls.

Cadets attended the prestigious Lord Ferrers Awards ceremony in London, celebrating the extraordinary contributions of police volunteers.

The cadets were honoured with the Lord Ferrers Volunteer Police Cadet Team Award for their innovative and impactful Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) initiative.

The cadets' program was developed to address a gap in education for Year 11 students in rural Wealden schools.

They designed a project to provide valuable information and resources. Their initiative focused on rural areas, which are often overlooked in VAWG-related campaigns due to the perception that risks are concentrated in larger towns and cities.

The cadets crafted a presentation that was delivered to 760 male and female students across schools in the district. Female students were provided with information packs containing resources on topics such as domestic abuse, stalking, sexual assault, and drink spiking, as well as practical tools like drink covers, bottle stoppers, and personal safety alarms.

Male students were included in the initiative, receiving guidance on their role in promoting positive change, supporting peers, and being upstanders who can challenge harmful behaviours.

Representatives from the team, cadets Holly, Lydia, Joshua, Sid, and Christopher, along with cadet leaders PC Ian Codling and PC Aaron Gasson, attended the ceremony in London to accept the award.

This recognition adds to accolades for the Wealden Cadets in 2024, including being named Runner-Up in the NPCC VAWG and Op Soteria Recognition Awards and receiving a Commended Award from National Crimebeat under the Association of High Sheriffs for England and Wales.

Rachel Swinney, Local Policing Superintendent for East Sussex, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Wealden Volunteer Police Cadets for their tireless work addressing such an important issue. This award is a testament to the incredible impact volunteers have on our communities, giving up their own time and energy to make a real difference in the lives of others.”