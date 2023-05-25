Wealden Police’s Violence against Women and Girls team to come to Hailsham

The Violence against Women and Girls team will be in Vicarage Fields in Hailsham from 11am to 3pm to show what they can offer to the community on Friday, May 26.

The team will also be joined by its partners from Change Grow Live and Refuge

In a statement a spokesperson for Wealden Police said: “Come and meet us to find out more about the work we are doing and the support that we can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For non-emergency incidents or crime prevention advice, click https://orlo.uk/n1NOs

The Violence against Women and Girls team will be in Vicarage Fields in Hailsham from 11am to 3pm to show what they offer to the community on Friday, May 26.

“Call 101 when you don’t require an urgent response. In an emergency when life is threatened or there is immediate danger always call 999.

“Connect with us face-to-face at a police station or contact the local policing team at www.sussex.police.uk/area/your-area.