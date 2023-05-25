Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Wealden Police’s Violence against Women and Girls team to come to Hailsham

The Violence against Women and Girls team will be in Vicarage Fields in Hailsham from 11am to 3pm to show what they can offer to the community on Friday, May 26.
By Sam Pole
Published 25th May 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:58 BST

The team will also be joined by its partners from Change Grow Live and Refuge

In a statement a spokesperson for Wealden Police said: “Come and meet us to find out more about the work we are doing and the support that we can offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For non-emergency incidents or crime prevention advice, click https://orlo.uk/n1NOs

Most Popular
The Violence against Women and Girls team will be in Vicarage Fields in Hailsham from 11am to 3pm to show what they offer to the community on Friday, May 26.The Violence against Women and Girls team will be in Vicarage Fields in Hailsham from 11am to 3pm to show what they offer to the community on Friday, May 26.
The Violence against Women and Girls team will be in Vicarage Fields in Hailsham from 11am to 3pm to show what they offer to the community on Friday, May 26.

“Call 101 when you don’t require an urgent response. In an emergency when life is threatened or there is immediate danger always call 999.

“Connect with us face-to-face at a police station or contact the local policing team at www.sussex.police.uk/area/your-area.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, you can contact us using TypeTalk on 18000 or by sending a text to 65999.”

Related topics:HailshamChange Grow Live