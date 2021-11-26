Wealden residents warned about change to waste collection timetable over Christmas

A spokesperson advised that to ensure your waste and collection services run smoothly over the festive season, be sure make note of the revised dates and put your bins out before 7am on the day of collection.

The changes to collections over Christmas details below:

Normal Collections Revised Collections

SUS-211126-130126001

Monday 27 December 2021 Tuesday 28 December 2021

Tuesday 28 December 2021 Wednesday 29 December 2021

Wednesday 29 December 2021 Thursday 30 December 2021

Thursday 30 December 2021 Friday 31 December 2021

Friday 31 December 2021 Monday 3 January 2022

Monday 3 January 2022 Tuesday 4 January 2022

Tuesday 4 January 2022 Wednesday 5 January 2022

Wednesday 5 January 2022 Thursday 6 January 2022

Thursday 6 January 2022 Friday 7 January 2022

Friday 7 January 2022 Saturday 8 January 2022

New rubbish, recycling and garden waste collection calendars for 2022 will be available to download online from Wednesday 1 December on the Wealden District Council website.

Councillor Roy Galley, Wealden Portfolio Holder for Waste Management, said, “Many households produce extra waste over Christmas, but much of it can be recycled using your kerbside collection service.

“Remember that you can recycle wrapping paper and Christmas cards (no foil or glitter please), cardboard, paper, plastic containers, cans, aluminium foil, glass bottles and jars.

“Just make sure any plastic trays, bottles and jars are washed clean and free of food. Additional recycling can be presented alongside your recycling bin in non-black bags, except for glass, which needs to be put into the recycling bin.

“If you subscribe to the garden waste service, you can recycle your real Christmas tree by cutting it up and placing it inside the brown bin with the lid closed.