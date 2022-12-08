The Met Office has issued a weather warning as temperatures plummet across Sussex.

Frost in Sussex. Picture by Steve Robards. SR2212081

A ‘Level 3 - Cold Weather Action’, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has been in place since yesterday as icy weather hits the country. The warning is in place until Monday but there is some expectation that the warning will remain in place ‘well into’ next week as temperatures drop to well below the national average.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Through the weekend and into next week cold weather will continue, with an ongoing chance of wintry showers, mainly for coasts, and freezing fog patches inland.

“An area of low pressure may then threaten southern and southwestern parts of the UK through mid-week. Confidence in the exact track of this system is low, but should it push precipitation into the UK, then this would readily turn to snow, with a lower chance of freezing rain. How far north the milder air gets is also open to a lot of uncertainty, but for now, many central and northern areas are likely to remain in the Arctic airmass.

East Sussex County Council said in a social media post: “The MET office has issued a LEVEL 3 AMBER cold weather warning for East Sussex. The weather warning starts from 6 pm today until 9 am on Monday. Please take extra care and, if able, check on vulnerable family members and neighbours!”

Motorists have been warned to be extra vigilant on the roads as parts of the county awoke to heavy frost.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn. Our advice is to be winter ready – check tyres are properly inflated and with good tread, while topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels if needed.