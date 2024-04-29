Wedding bells at Worthing Hospital as patient marries long-term love

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mick Frost, 69, from Southwick, wedded his partner of eight years, Liz Pickard, 74, in the sanctuary joined by family, friends and hospital colleagues to celebrate their joyous union that was organised by staff.

Liz, a retired Healthcare Assistant at Southlands Hospital, said: “It was amazing, what everyone did, it was lovely. I never expected it.”

For over six months, Mick has been battling with his health, starting with being cared for at Worthing Hospital for an infection which led him to go to a rehab facility where he was recovering well, but then had a stroke.

Mick and Liz with hospital staff.

Following his stroke, Mick returned to Worthing Hospital for care and support and began discussing marriage but just six weeks ago, Mick got pneumonia, and the couple didn’t know if their wedding would be able to go ahead.

Liz said: “That was scary, thinking I’m going to lose him but he’s coming on leaps and bounds.”

Whilst chaplains supported the couple in the process of applying to the registrar to be married, colleagues on the ward helped Mick to regain his strength and increase his energy levels, so that he was well enough for his wedding.

As well as supporting Mick with his mobility on the big day, colleagues also decorated the chapel space and organised food, with one of the doctor’s even baking the wedding cake.

Mick and Liz.

Ward Sister, Alma Depena, was instrumental in making the wedding a reality, she said: “It has been Mick and Liz's long time wish to get married. Mick has been with us in the ward for quite a long time and when he became poorly, we all realized we should make their special day happen, whatever it takes.

“With the help of the amazing team at Durrington Ward, everyone has done their bit to make the couple's day very special and we wish Mick and Liz all the best as they start their journey as a newlywed couple.”

The couple were married in a civil ceremony, and after the signing of the marriage licence, followed a blessing of the marriage by Rev. Allison Becker in the chapel space, at the couple’s wish to honour their faith and belief in God in front of their guests, including Liz’s two children.

Rev. Becker, Deputy Head of Chaplaincy, said: “As someone who has been able to listen to and witness their love story, their many years together, it mattered to them to be married. Any wedding in a hospital setting is not what a couple would envision for themselves but for Mick and Liz, who have gone through recent changes in Mick’s health, the reality of what is most important to them became really clear, really quick, in a natural and true way.

“Being married mattered tremendously, so we were there to support them on that journey. Blessing their marriage in witness of family and friends was a really sacred and joyous thing and was a privilege to do so.”

Following the wedding, the happy couple returned to the ward with a small party of guests where the team had decorated a separate area for them to continue the celebrations.