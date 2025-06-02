This is the list of all the latest planning applications validated by Rother District Council's planning department for the week of May 27 2025.

Members of the public can comment on the applications at www.rother.gov.uk/planning within the consultation period of 21 days (14 days only for applications for permission in principle) from the date of this list. The applications can be viewed at www.rother.gov.uk/planning.

RR/2025/660/P BATTLE DEL White House Farm - Land at, Battle Road, Netherfield, Battle Variation of condition 2 imposed on RR/2023/164/P to allow amendments to the size and appearance of Plots 22, 23 & 24.

RR/2025/964/TN BATTLE DEL Jesmondene - land adj, Netherfield Road, Battle Installation of 1 9m wooden pole. This notification is for information only.

RR/2025/971/PIP BATTLE DEL Telham Hill House, Telham Lane, Battle Proposed erection of dwelling on site of outbuildings, served by existing access.

RR/2025/441/P BEXHILL (Pebsham & St. Michaels Ward) DEL Glyne Manor, Glyne Drive, Bexhill Proposed ramp & platform at front of property and raised path along side elevation to create level access

RR/2025/442/L BEXHILL (Pebsham & St. Michaels Ward) DEL Glyne Manor, Glyne Drive, Bexhill Proposed ramp & platform at front of property and raised path along side elevation to create level access.

RR/2025/654/P BEXHILL (Old Town & Worsham Ward) DEL Mount View Street, Bexhill Application to modify the S106 agreement associated with planning permission.

RR/2022/1246/P to remove an obligation to provide a PLWKLIST (ODB 767) Page 3 of 6 public arts strategy contribution.

RR/2024/376/P for the provision of a new door within principal elevation to serve the cycle and bin store.

RR/2025/699/P BEXHILL (Sidley Ward) DEL Watermill Lane - Land to the east of, Bexhill Outline planning application for the erection of up to 98 dwellings including affordable housing, with public open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and vehicular access. All matters reserved except for means of access.

RR/2025/702/P BEXHILL (Sackville Ward) DEL 2 Edmar Court, Middlesex Road, Bexhill Proposed replacement of first floor aluminium casement windows with uPvc casement windows.

RR/2025/916/T BEXHILL (St. Marks Ward) DEL 5 Hazelwood Close, Bexhill Silver Birch Tree - Fell to ground level.

RR/2024/1573/P BODIAM DEL New House Farm, New House Lane, Bodiam Change of use of agricultural buildings to storage and a shop unit selling wine produced from the site with associated works. Mixed use PLWKLIST (ODB 767) Page 4 of 6 of three mobile homes for agricultural workers and holiday lets.

RR/2025/651/P CAMBER DEL Willowdale, Draffin Lane, Camber Amendments to existing roof, addition of gable end to north elevation roof and changes to the front elevation. Demolition of shed and addition of rear extension to form additional bedroom space. Enclosure of the passageway between the house and garage, addition of bike shed in front garden and new cabin in the rear garden.

RR/2025/535/P ICKLESHAM DEL Thorpe, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, Icklesham Erection of rear extension and side verandah; installation of new doors, windows and exterior timber cladding; landscaping to include new patio and external pathways.

RR/2025/546/L ICKLESHAM DEL Periteau House, High Street, Winchelsea, Icklesham Internal alterations.

RR/2025/674/P SALEHURST & ROBERTSBRIDGE DEL Jolly Cottage, Langham Road, Salehurst/Robertsbridge Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump to the side of the property.

RR/2025/707/P SALEHURST & ROBERTSBRIDGE DEL 3 Church Terrace, Church Lane, Salehurst/Robertsbridge Proposed single storey rear extension to replace modern conservatory, replace plastic dormer window with timber and composite front door with timber, and removal of shed to facilitate conversion of existing outshut to home office and internal alterations.

RR/2025/708/L SALEHURST & ROBERTSBRIDGE DEL 3 Church Terrace, Church Lane, Salehurst/Robertsbridge Proposed single storey rear extension to replace modern conservatory, replace plastic dormer window with timber and composite front door with timber, and removal of shed to facilitate conversion of existing outshut to home office and internal alterations.

RR/2025/641/L TICEHURST DEL Duke Of York - Flat 2, High Street, Ticehurst Internal alterations.

RR/2025/788/P WESTFIELD DEL Westfield Football Club, Main Road, Westfield Variation of conditions 2 and 4 imposed on RR/2024/1233/P to allow change of lighting manufacturer/supplier and adjustment of floodlight operating times.