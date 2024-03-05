Welcoming Dr Jacob Sen to the Mewes Vets team | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been qualified for four years, and will mainly be helping Julia to build the new practices in Rottingdean and Peacehaven, whilst also initially working a regular Wednesday morning at the Haywards Heath clinic.

Jacob was born and raised in Basingstoke, scoring three A*s in his A-levels as well as full marks in his maths AS-level to win his place at the Cambridge vet school, which is also where I trained.

On qualifying he has spent over three years honing his skills in an accredited hospital and in smaller practice environments. He has a special interest in diagnostic imaging, medicine and the emergency and critical care of our pet patients.

Dr Jacob Sen

He will be particularly valued at The Mewes Vets for his ability to build a rapport with worried pet owners, and communicate with compassion, respect and mutual understanding.

He has been nominated as PetPlan Vet of the Year for both 2023 and 2024, a wonderful accolade recognising his abilities and willingness to go the extra mile.

He has already won friends at Rottingdean with his gentle, kind manner. One evening recently he and his nurses worked late into the evening to save the life of a sickly nine week old kitten, who had only just joined her new family. They succeeded in saving her despite her family being constrained by a tight budget.

When not on duty he is a keen video gamer, and he plays his flute to a professional performance level. He is as interested in caring for the environment as I am, having assisted his previous practice to maintain their silver Investors in the Environment IIE award.

As with all our vets, you can book online to see your preferred choice of Mewes vet at themewesvets.co.uk/book-online